First Thursday Fiction Book Group

Join us to discuss The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate IN PERSON! Let's gather and get reacquainted to discuss a great book!

Bestselling author Lisa Wingate brings to life startling stories from actual “Lost Friends” advertisements that appeared in Southern newspapers after the Civil War, as newly freed slaves desperately searched for loved ones who had been sold away. This will be our first in-person gathering, so we will respect social distancing in order to make everyone comfortable. There will be no virtual component.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |

Location: Fitzgerald Room, Theater Level