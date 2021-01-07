First Thursday Book Group on Zoom: Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join us for Hoover Public Library's First Thursday book discussion group. We will be discussing Jennifer Weiner's newest book, Mrs. Everything, on Zoom.
Book Description: Jo and Bethie Kaufman were born into a world full of promise. Growing up in 1950s Detroit, they live in a perfect “Dick and Jane” house, where their roles in the family are clearly defined. Jo is the tomboy, the bookish rebel with a passion to make the world more fair; Bethie is the pretty, feminine good girl, a would-be star who enjoys the power her beauty confers and dreams of a traditional life. But the truth ends up looking different from what the girls imagined. Jo and Bethie survive traumas and tragedies.
Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97399157873?pwd=aWVqQVZObDlOWjIyUE5SV3FvMXVldz09
Meeting ID: 973 9915 7873
Passcode: everything