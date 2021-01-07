First Thursday Book Group on Zoom: Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner

Join us for Hoover Public Library's First Thursday book discussion group. We will be discussing Jennifer Weiner's newest book, Mrs. Everything, on Zoom.

Book Description: Jo and Bethie Kaufman were born into a world full of promise. Growing up in 1950s Detroit, they live in a perfect “Dick and Jane” house, where their roles in the family are clearly defined. Jo is the tomboy, the bookish rebel with a passion to make the world more fair; Bethie is the pretty, feminine good girl, a would-be star who enjoys the power her beauty confers and dreams of a traditional life. But the truth ends up looking different from what the girls imagined. Jo and Bethie survive traumas and tragedies.

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97399157873?pwd=aWVqQVZObDlOWjIyUE5SV3FvMXVldz09

Meeting ID: 973 9915 7873

Passcode: everything