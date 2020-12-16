Fireside Stories with Sheldon Haygood

Sheldon Haygood of WBRC FOX6 News will be our guest reader on Wednesday, December 16th, at 7:00 p.m. Join us by the fireplace in the Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort lobby for storytime with Mr. Haygood.

FREE to the public

Kids are welcome to wear festive PJ's

Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.