Film Club - True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

Join us as we watch and discuss the film, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality. For more than three decades, Alabama public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson, Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, has advocated on behalf of the disadvantaged, the incarcerated, and the condemned, seeking to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality offers an intimate portrait of this remarkable man and is told primarily through his own words. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. FREE refreshments! Running Time: 101 mins Year: 2019 Filmmaker: Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt and George Kunhardt See trailer here: https://youtu.be/kyjQgIexxIo