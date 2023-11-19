Film Club: The Staging Post: The Refugee Education Revolution (2017)

The Staging Post is a story of hope, courage and connection. It follows Afghan Hazara refugees Muzafar, Khadim and Tahira. Stranded in Indonesia after Australia 'stopped the boats' and facing many years in limbo, they build a community and start a school which inspires a refugee education revolution. Against the backdrop of the ongoing refugee crisis, this powerful, emotional and uplifting story proves that refugees are not just the problem, but can be a part of the solution as well.

Location: The Library Theatre