Film Club: Slavery by Another Name

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Free monthly screenings of documentary films

Slavery by Another Name, narrated by Laurence Fishburne, is a 90-minute documentary that challenges one of Americans' most cherished assumptions - that slavery in this country ended with the Emancipation Proclamation.

2012 | 1hr 24min | PBS

Free admission and refreshments!

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Film Club: Slavery by Another Name - 2023-06-18 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Club: Slavery by Another Name - 2023-06-18 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Club: Slavery by Another Name - 2023-06-18 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Club: Slavery by Another Name - 2023-06-18 13:30:00 ical