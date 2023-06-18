Film Club: Slavery by Another Name
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Free monthly screenings of documentary films
Slavery by Another Name, narrated by Laurence Fishburne, is a 90-minute documentary that challenges one of Americans' most cherished assumptions - that slavery in this country ended with the Emancipation Proclamation.
2012 | 1hr 24min | PBS
Free admission and refreshments!
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library