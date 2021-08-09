Film Club: Nanook of the North (1922) 79 mins

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join us as we watch and discuss the classic documentary, Nanook of the North (1922) 79 mins.

FREE REFRESHMENTS!

The film showing will begin at 5:30 PM, followed by discussion at 7 PM. Attend the movie, the discussion, or both! You can also watch the film on Kanopy. See the trailer for more information: https://youtu.be/SmzIZWpxIa0

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |

Location: The Library Theatre

205-444-7840
