Film Club - "Meru Meru: Mountain Climbing in the Himalayas"
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Three renowned climbers navigate nature's harshest elements and their own complicated inner demons to ascend Mount Meru, the most technically complicated and dangerous peak in the Himalayas.
Running time: 91 minutes
Year: 2015
Rating: R
Filmmakers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
Features: Conrad Anker, Jimmy Chin, Rnan Ozturk
Languages: English
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library