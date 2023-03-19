Film Club: Becoming Helen Keller

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Free monthly screenings of documentary films

Helen Keller, who was deaf and blind, used her celebrity and wit to champion rights for women, people with disabilities and people living in poverty. Becoming Helen Keller examines the complex life and legacy of this author, advocate and human rights pioneer.

2021, PBS, 1hr 22min

TRAILER

Free admission and refreshments!

LOCATION: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Film Club: Becoming Helen Keller - 2023-03-19 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Club: Becoming Helen Keller - 2023-03-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Club: Becoming Helen Keller - 2023-03-19 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Club: Becoming Helen Keller - 2023-03-19 13:30:00 ical