Film Club: 95 and 6 to Go

Free monthly screenings of documentary films. In this award-winning documentary, filmmaker Kimi Takesue finds an unlikely collaborator while visiting her resilient Japanese-American grandfather in Hawai’i. A recent widower in his 90s, Grandpa Tom immerses himself in his daily routines until he shows unexpected interest in his granddaughter’s stalled romantic screenplay and offers advice both shrewd and surprising. Tom’s creative script revisions serve as a vehicle for his memories of love, loss, and perseverance to surface. 2016, New Day Films, 1hr 24min Free admission and refreshments! Location: The Library Theatre