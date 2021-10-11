Film Club & 13 Days of Horror: Night of the Living Dead

13 Days of Horror meets Film Club. Hoover Library ghoul girls Madalyn and Anissa will have a program monster mash up viewing and discussion of the classic horror movie "Night of the Living Dead." (1968) 96 mins. See the famous "They're coming to get you, Barbara" scene on the big screen and then stick around for some discussion about the movie and the horror movie genre. Free refreshments. Showing begins at 6 p.m. Discussion follows. Attend the movie, the discussion or both. You can also watch the film on Kanopy. Call 205-444-7840 for more information.