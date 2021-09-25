Fiesta, a celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, will have its 19th annual festival Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m. at Birmingham’s Linn Park. Advance tickets are $10, and children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund at Fiesta are encouraged at the event.

Since its inception in 2003, Fiesta has served as a bridge, celebrating the culturally diverse traditions of Latin America’s various Spanish-speaking countries. With the goal of educating the public about the many different Hispanic countries and their cultures, Fiesta provides the opportunity for more than 15,000 patrons to journey through 20 countries and experience Hispanic art, music, food and dance.

Fiesta offers a wide assortment of activities, from storytelling to wrestling exhibitions. Music, dance, performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin food as well as community and health-related resources are all part of the event.

Additionally, nonprofit organizations attend Fiesta to educate attendees about the benefits and resources they offer. Businesses will also be on hand to enlighten attendees about their many goods, services and employment opportunities. The Health & Wellness Village will work to assess the community’s medical needs and provide educational materials and professional assistance.

Fiesta gives Alabamians an opportunity to experience Latin American countries in their own backyard. It promotes Birmingham as a community that encourages multiculturalism, sensitivity and acceptance.