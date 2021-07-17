The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB's Young Supporters Board normally hosts Fiesta Ball in early May to raise critical funds for Young Investigator Grants. This year, the YSB is taking Fiesta Ball out into the community and hosting a weeklong celebration for event attendees and sponsors. The group is partnering with a group of local Mexican/Tex-Mex restaurants throughout the Birmingham area, such as Taco Mama, Little Donkey, La Paz, Craft's on Church Street, El ZunZun, and Sol Y Luna to raise funds for research grants (while supporting restaurants at the same time). Fiesta Ball Week is July 17-24. Visit uab.edu/fiestaball for more details or to purchase tickets.