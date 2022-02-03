First Thursday Fiction Book Group is now the Fiction Addiction book group. Join in person or via Zoom for a discussion of Maggie O'Farrell's "Hamnet." Drawing on O'Farrell's long-term fascination with the little-known story behind Shakespeare's most enigmatic play, "Hamnet" is a portrait of a marriage, at its heart the loss of a beloved child. O'Farrell's new novel breathes life into the story of a loss usually consigned to literary footnotes, and provides an unforgettable vindication of Agnes, a woman intriguingly absent from history. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Locations: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2