Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Discuss Patti Callahan's "Surviving Savannah." When Savannah history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the steamship Pulaski, she's shocked. The ship sank after a boiler explosion in 1838, and the wreckage was just discovered, 180 years later. Register to attend virtually. Registration is not required to attend in person. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Locations: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group - 2022-04-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group - 2022-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group - 2022-04-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group - 2022-04-07 10:00:00 ical