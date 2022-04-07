Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group

Discuss Patti Callahan's "Surviving Savannah." When Savannah history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the steamship Pulaski, she's shocked. The ship sank after a boiler explosion in 1838, and the wreckage was just discovered, 180 years later. Register to attend virtually. Registration is not required to attend in person. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Locations: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2