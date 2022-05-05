Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group

Join for discussion of Matt Haig's "The Midnight Library." Between life and death there is a library, and within that library, the shelves go on forever. Every book provides a chance to try another life you could have lived. To see how things would be if you had made other choices . . . Would you have done anything different, if you had the chance to undo your regrets? Register to attend virtually at hooverlibrary.org. Registration is not required to attend in person. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. Locations: Hoover Public Library Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2