Featured Comics from Chattanooga, TN + Grown Up Comedy Open Mic

7-8pm Open Mic (sign-ups 6:45-7pm), FREE!

8-8:30pm Feature Comics from Chattanooga, TN - Art Sturtevant & Bridgette Martin! We'll pass the hat for our travelling feature comics! (suggested minimum donation $2 per)

ART STURTEVANT

Art's a smart, funny comic with the interests of a 20-year old and the body of a middle-age man. His observations on pop culture, being a father and how you can change so much and so little over the span of decades have cracked up audiences all over the East Coast.

Art Sturtevant has performed at Laughing Skull, Comedy Zones, Side Splitters, The Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy Festival, and -- back in the day -- NYC's Comedy Cellar, Catch a Rising Star, Sweeps and Triple Inn. Art's a contributing writer for Asheville Disclaimer, a weekly satire publication.

BRIDGETTE MARTIN

She’s an emotionally unkempt broad who is as loud and boisterous as she is sad and possibly psychotic. Not for the faint of heart, unless you need someone to pray for. Featured on the People In My Neighborhood, Deadbeat Radio, and BrewChatt podcasts and was a featured guest on the Altercation Punk Comedy Tour.

Bridgette also a host at The Comedy Catchin Chattanooga, and is the host of The Comedy Catch Open Mic. She is the curator and host of Improv vs StandUp and Comedy #atthemoxy, monthly events in Chattanooga.

OPEN MIC - 7-8pm

The Grown Up Comedy Open Mic features both veteran and rising stand-up comics as they work out new material and perfect their craft.

* This is NOT a family friendly show; age 21+. We don't have language or content restrictions. This is Grown Up Comedy for grown ups.

* NOTE FOR COMICS. There are approximately 10-12 slots (up to 5-minutes each) per week. Sign-ups are 6:45-7pm, choose your slot. Once the show starts, your name goes into a hat and we'll draw names and fit in as many as we can before the show ends at 8pm. (There's almost always enough room for everyone!). If you are a travelling/professional comic in town for a gig and would like to work out a longer set, email us - we can usually accommodate you. If you are driving more than 60-minutes, you can email a request to sign up in advance to secure a slot (grownupcomedyal@gmail.com), or message us via Facebook the day of show.