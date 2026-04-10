FC BARCELONA SUMMER CAMP - HOOVER 2026

The official FC Barcelona Soccer Camp in Hoover will be June 15-19. The camp will take place at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex (5508 Stadium Trace Parkway), running from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Five days of training with official FC Barcelona coaches. Players will learn the same successful methodology used by players such as Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Lamine Yamal and Xavi Hernández. Campers will receive an FC Barcelona Soccer Camp certified diploma for the completion of the camp. Several prizes and awards will be given to certain players who excel throughout the week.

𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝗖𝗕𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗨𝗡𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 𝗮 $𝟱𝟬 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.