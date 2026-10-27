FC BARCELONA SOCCER CAMP - HOOVER 2027

Use the code FCBHOOVERSUN50 to receive $50 off registration for the FC Barcelona Soccer Camp.

It will take place in Hoover, AL, from June 14 to June 18 at Hoover Met Complex. The camp runs Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 2 PM.

The camp offers five days of training with official FC Barcelona coaches, where players will experience the same successful methodology that helped develop world-class talents such as Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Lamine Yamal, and Xavi Hernández. Beyond developing their soccer skills, participants will learn to embrace Barça’s core values of respect, teamwork, effort, ambition, and humility, helping them grow both on and off the field.

Each camper will receive an official FC Barcelona Soccer Camp diploma, and special prizes and awards will be presented to players who stand out throughout the week.

Don't miss this opportunity to improve, learn, and experience the Barça way of playing!

SIGN UP NOW AND ENJOY THE $50 OFF!