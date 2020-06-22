Fashion Camp

Design and Garment Construction 101! This camp taught by Kenya Buchanan will provide participants with the foundational principals needed to develop a garment from concept to physical form. Each day will be a building block that will lead to the construction of a finished garment. In addition to construction basics, students will leave with an understanding of what it is like to live and work as a fashion designer from local industry professionals. Kenya B. holds a degree in Apparel Design from the University of Alabama and was the Emerging Designer winner of the 2017 Magic City Fashion Week.

June 22 – 26, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Rising grades 6-12