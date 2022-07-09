Famous Artworks Fun @ Lee Branch

Take a break at East 59 Cafe. Put your own spin on famous artworks and relax with coloring pages and puzzles. Work with oil pastels to create your own version of famous works of art. Do stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Cafe at The Village at Lee Branch, 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103