Beginning April 4, 2022, NAMI Shelby will be holding a Family-to-Family class.

Family-to-Family is a free, 8 week educational program for family, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions.

Things covered in class; problem-solving, communication, how to handle a crisis, taking care of yourself, up-to-date information on mental health conditions, current therapies and treatments, finding and using local supports and services, and the impact of mental health conditions on the entire family. For further information, contact Laura at laurajnh@gmail.com. Registration is required.