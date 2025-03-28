Family Movie: Space Jam a New Legacy

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

(2021, 115 min., PG)

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

Location: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library
2054447800
to
Google Calendar - Family Movie: Space Jam a New Legacy - 2025-03-28 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Movie: Space Jam a New Legacy - 2025-03-28 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Movie: Space Jam a New Legacy - 2025-03-28 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Movie: Space Jam a New Legacy - 2025-03-28 10:30:00 ical