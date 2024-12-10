Family Movie: Abominable

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

(2019, 97min., PG)

After teenage Yi discovers a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and two friends set out on a quest to reunite the creature with his family. However, with a wealthy financier and a zoologist pursuing them, Yi and her friends must stay one step ahead to protect their new friend.

Location: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Film, Library
2054447830
to
Google Calendar - Family Movie: Abominable - 2024-12-10 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Movie: Abominable - 2024-12-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Movie: Abominable - 2024-12-10 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Movie: Abominable - 2024-12-10 18:30:00 ical