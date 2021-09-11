Fall Plant Sale 2021

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens group is having its annual fall plant sale outdoors and in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Will include hundreds of plants, many of which have been nurtured by volunteer growing groups. Proceeds will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture and share the wonders of the gardens.

Choose from natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees and shrubs, and gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom are master gardeners. The sale is free and open to the public.

Members of the Friends will have first dibs on plant offerings with online shopping on Friday, Aug. 27, and in-person priority shopping from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Members also will receive their annual member plant gift: a ‘Blue Billow' hydrangea courtesy of Leaf & Petal.