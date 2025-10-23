Fall Festival
Arise Knox Square: luxurious, low-maintenance living 5830 Elsie Rd, City of Hoover, Alabama 35244
Join us for a festive event at Arise Knox Square! Enjoy live music, classic carnival games, delicious bites from local food trucks, and shopping with neighborhood businesses. Bring your friends, family, and even your pets - everyone’s welcome to celebrate the season with us!
