Fall Craft Fair
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Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
The Hoover Senior Center is hosting our annual Fall Craft Fair on Friday, October 30 from 8:30am-1:30pm. This is a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping. Grab unique gift items like original art, handmade jewelry, wreaths, seasonal décor, sewn and crocheted pieces, woodwork, and gifts. The event is open to the public and we hope to see you there.
Info
Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Crafts, events, Markets