Fairy Tales Retold - A Virtual Discussion for Adults

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A virtual discussion of modern adult fiction's take on old fairy tales with Kerry Madden-Lunsford and Anamaria Santiago of UAB's Department of English. Explore how enticing these stories are and how authors put a modern twist on legends in order to entice a new audience. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Sign up to be emailed a link to the Zoom event.

