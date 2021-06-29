Fairy Tales Retold - A Virtual Discussion for Adults

A virtual discussion of modern adult fiction's take on old fairy tales with Kerry Madden-Lunsford and Anamaria Santiago of UAB's Department of English. Explore how enticing these stories are and how authors put a modern twist on legends in order to entice a new audience. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Sign up to be emailed a link to the Zoom event.