FacebookTwitterEmail Vintage Videos : What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
A former child star torments her paraplegic sister in their decaying Hollywood mansion.
Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star as two aging sisters — both former celebrities — bound together in a psychopathic relationship by their mutual dependency, jealousy and hatred.
Directed by Robert Aldrich.
Runtime - 2 hours, 12 minutes
Free admission and refreshments.
Location: Hoover Library Theatre
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library