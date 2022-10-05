Excel: Crash Course

This class is designed to introduce new users to the basics of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It covers how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and toolbars, along with guidance on how to use the ribbon interface. Includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Training Center