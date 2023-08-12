AN EVENING WITH MISS USA 2023

The Starshiners! Group is pleased to announce that Miss USA 2023 Morgan Romano will be speaking at The Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Morgan, a native of North Carolina, will be sharing her pageant experiences and her "Outside the Box" initiative, which encourages students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Tickets to the event are $50 for adults, $25 for ages 12-17 and $10 for children younger than 12. Group discounts are available. For more information, call The Starshiners! Group at 205-572-1933 or email starshiners.events@gmail.com.