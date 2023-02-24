An Evening with Elin Hildebrand

Southern Voices Event followed by book signing and reception An Evening With Elin Hilderbrand $40 per person Reserved seating • Reception included Elin Hilderbrand is the author of 28 novels, including her latest The Hotel Nantucket. She is a proud 1991 graduate of Johns Hopkins University where she majored in Writing Seminars. In her senior year at Hopkins, Elin had her first short story, "Misdirection," accepted for publication in Seventeen Magazine. After a short stint working in publishing and teaching in New York City, she moved to Nantucket permanently in 1994. She attended the University of Iowa writers workshop and earned her MFA in 1998, and published her first novel, The Beach Club, in the summer of 2000. Her 2019 novel, Summer of '69 was her first novel to debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Click here for tickets: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/sv. LOCATION: Theatre Level