The second annual Epic Golden Gathering in Birmingham returns on March 15. Last year, there were 175 goldens.

This event by Adopt a Golden Birmingham features golden games, tips from trainers, treats for pups and their humans, too. It is open to the public for golden retrievers; all AGB alumni and adopters are also encouraged to attend. The day culminates with a group photo of all in attendance. Dogs must be on leash, vaccinated and friendly to new people and other dogs. Current adoptable dogs will be available to meet.

Tickets are just $10 per dog (humans are free) and include a Tail Wag Bag with bandana and treats. Additional donations are welcome. Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/m/EpicGoldenGathering. All proceeds benefit Adopt a Golden Birmingham. The group aims to find safe, loving, lifelong homes for golden retrievers and golden mixes from all over Alabama and beyond. Rescued dogs in their care receive the medical treatments and behavioral guidance they need on their journey to their forever home.