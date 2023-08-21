The Enneagram: More Than Personality Typing

Three weekly sessions explore this ancient tool for self-discovery.

Week One: What Is the Enneagram and What Do Those Numbers Have to Do with Me? Enneagram Basics

Week Two: What Is the Movement of the Enneagram? Wings and Arrows

Week Three: What Is the Purpose of the Enneagram? Deeper Exploration

Take a free Enneagram test to find out your Ego Type before attending the first class. It can be found on our website, theicb.org, or at this link: http://www.instituteforconsciousbeing.org/enneagram-test

Barbara Sloan is a certified Master of the Enneagram by The Institute for Conscious Being, an organization for which she teaches, manages the curriculum and directs the theatre.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Location: Shakespeare Room