OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Energy Today and Tomorrow. June 5, Mr. David Lambert, nuclear engineer, Southern Companies discusses commercial nuclear power advances. June 12, Mr. Michael Churchman, COO, Eagle Solar & Light presents an update on the emerging energy of choice for Americans. June 19, Mr. Marty Robinowich, engineer, discusses the worldwide growth of electric car use. See olli.ua.edu for complete descriptions.
ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
