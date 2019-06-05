ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW

to Google Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Energy Today and Tomorrow. June 5, Mr. David Lambert, nuclear engineer, Southern Companies discusses commercial nuclear power advances. June 12, Mr. Michael Churchman, COO, Eagle Solar & Light presents an update on the emerging energy of choice for Americans. June 19, Mr. Marty Robinowich, engineer, discusses the worldwide growth of electric car use. See olli.ua.edu for complete descriptions.

Info

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - ENERGY TODAY AND TOMORROW - 2019-06-05 00:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours