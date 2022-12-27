Bring the family and watch a movie on the big screen! Deep in the Colombian mountains, the Madrigal family possesses an extraordinary secret. Each member of the family is able to perform magic. Yet at the heart of the family is 15-year-old Mirabel, who does not seem to possess any unusual abilities. Faced with this harsh reality, Mirabel struggles to reconcile her place within her family while searching for who she truly is. 99 minutes LOCATION: The Library Theatre