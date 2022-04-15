Egg-cellent Easter Weekend with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is ready for an egg-cellent Easter weekend with Rare and Well Done® menu options for the whole family to enjoy. Patrons are invited to dine-in on Easter Sunday with a prix-fixe menu or enjoy a family-style meal at home from April 15 through April 17.

Celebrate the hoppy holiday with a prix-fixe menu available from 11 a.m. to close on Sunday, April 17. The Easter Sunday menu includes a choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Double Smoked, Triple Glazed Ham for $45 or Caramelized Prime Rib for $65, and a slice of White Chocolate Cheesecake for an additional $8. Kids’ Easter Ham Meal with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine for $17 (for children ages 12 and under) is available dine-in or to-go. Perry’s full dinner menu is also available.

For a little spring in your sip, guests can partake in a variety of brunch-inspired cocktails, including Brandy Milk Punch, Bloody Mary or a Mimosa, all $9 each. Cocktail specials are available Sunday, April 17, 2022 for dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those wanting to dine with family and friends at home, Perry’s is also offering the individual Easter meal for pre-order and to-go all weekend long from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. In addition, a family-portioned Easter meal for four will be available to-go all Easter weekend long. The heat and eat at home option (provided cold) will be available for pick-up 11 a.m. to close Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. The cooked-to-order, ready to serve option (provided hot) will be available for pick-up 11 a.m. to close on Sunday, April 17. Pre-ordering begins Monday, April 4, 2022.

In addition to its special Easter menu, Perry’s is offering its weekly Sunday Supper 3-Course Pork Chop dinner special for $39 on Easter Sunday available for dine-in or to-go from 4 to 9 p.m. The three-course option includes a choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger Pork Chop and a Dessert Trio. Patrons may substitute dessert for a side item of whipped potatoes, roasted creamed corn or grilled asparagus.

Reservations for Easter Sunday are required, as seating is limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make a reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Easter, and a $15 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after April 15. Tax and gratuity is not included in the prix-fixe menu cost. Perry’s Senior Menu and Perry’s 3-course $45 menu not available for dine-in or to-go on Easter Sunday. For to-go orders, orders begin Monday, April 4, 2022 with a two-hour advance notice for day-of orders and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary. For more information about Perry’s Easter specials, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/easter/.