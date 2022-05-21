Easters Seals of the Birmingham Area Golf Tournament

Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

The Easter Seals of the Birmingham Area nonprofit is holding a golf tournament fundraiser May 21 at the Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham. Check-in is at noon, with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. The cost for a team of four players is $500. Each player will receive a hat, snacks, cocktails, water and a swag bag with a $20 gift card to the PGA Tour Superstore, PGA Tour Superstore practice bay certificate, $5 gift card to Taco Mama and $5 gift card to Jim N' Nick's Bar-B-Q. There are several hole-in-one prize holes, including one for $10,000 and another with a $1,000 gift card to the PGA Tour Superstore.

Info

Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama
events
205-942-6277
Google Calendar - Easters Seals of the Birmingham Area Golf Tournament - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easters Seals of the Birmingham Area Golf Tournament - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easters Seals of the Birmingham Area Golf Tournament - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easters Seals of the Birmingham Area Golf Tournament - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 ical