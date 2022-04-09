Easter Bunny at Smith’s Variety to benefit The Animal League of Birmingham

Hippity Hoppity here comes the Easter Bunny! Make plans to bring your furry friend, kiddos or the whole family to Smith’s Variety and capture an “Egg-stra” special photo memory with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9th from noon to 4 p.m. all while helping Alabama animals. You can complete your shopping too with plenty of unique gifts available inside Smith’s Variety! There will be canine treats for the fur babies and yummy surprises for the little ones. The cost is only $20 and you will have a treasured memory. The Animal League of Birmingham is an all- volunteer 501c3 non-profit who raise money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in our community. For more information check out their website at www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Smith’s Variety, 45 Church Street ,Mountain Brook, Al 35213