The Easter Bunny at Smith's Variety to benefit The Animal League of Birmingham

Hippity Hoppity — Here comes the Easter bunny! Make plans to bring your furry friend, kiddos or the whole family to Smith’s Variety and capture an “Egg-stra” special photo memory with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. all while helping Alabama animals. You can complete your shopping, too, with plenty of unique gifts available! There will be canine treats donated by Pets Supplies Plus for the fur babies and yummy surprises for the little ones. The cost is only $20, and you will have a treasured memory. The Animal League of Birmingham is an all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit that raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in our community. For more information, check out theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Smith’s Variety, 45 Church Street ,Mountain Brook, Al 35213