Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Calling ALL witches & wizards! Does your family need exclusive sensory friendly early access to our night of spell binding fun? Call 444-7830 for more information and to register for your spot. Early Access 6:00-6:45pm Doors open to general public @ 7:00pm
