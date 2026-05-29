Dragons and Damsels in the Gardens

Enter into the magical world of dragonflies and damselflies this summer—when they are at their most active! These striking, agile, and voracious predators begin life as aquatic nymphs before transforming into skilled fliers, driven by two simple instincts: to eat and to reproduce. A familiar figure in the Gardens and accomplished nature photographer, Robley Hood has studied these insects for years. She will walk you to several of her favorite garden sites to observe and learn about the ancient order of Odonata.

Members: $30 | Nonmembers: $35