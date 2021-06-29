Dr. Magical Balloons @ Veterans Park

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

All ages are invited to the park for this ballon show and the Hoover Public Library's other summer shows!.Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected. Large groups call 205-444-7833 to register.

Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Road

Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School

205-444-7830
