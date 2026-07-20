DivorceCare - Women (13 Weeks)

Divorce is painful, and it’s normal to feel negative emotions like anger, resentment, guilt, fear, sadness, and loneliness. If left unaddressed, these emotions can last a lifetime. DivorceCare is a women’s video-based support group offering practical guidance, biblical encouragement, and hope for navigating the pain of divorce. Discover healthy ways to process difficult emotions and move toward healing, peace, and joy. This class will start at 6:00pm. Participants may purchase book for $15 in class. Registration is open https://hunterstreet.webflow.io/midweek/divorcecare---women