Disney Princess Breakfast
Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama
They're back! Disney's most fabulous and famous princesses have returned to Greystone. Princess Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle will be here for a magical breakfast at Founders. Play games, dance with the princesses, and enjoy classic breakfast items at this royal occasion.
$15++ per person, reservations required.
Reservations can be made on our website, www.greystonecc.com!
Info
