Huck it for breast cancer research at Disc Golf Goes Pink on Saturday, September 9 in Calera! Players will play 36 holes across two courses at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Park.

Check in opens at 7:30 a.m. and the first round begins at 9 a.m. Presented by Bham. Now and Vulcan Imaging Women’s, Disc Golf Goes Pink is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament. Event proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. More details and registration at bcrfa.org/events/discgolf.