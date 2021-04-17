Diabetes Walk to come back in person at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Ellen Dixon. Runners start out the gate at the 2019 Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale-Harris at Veterans Park. Southeastern Diabetes Education Services is bringing back the in-person version of the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale-Harris on Saturday, April 17, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

2021 Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk

WHERE: Veterans Park in Hoover

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. to noon

DETAILS: a fundraiser for Camp Seale-Harris run by Southeastern Diabetes Education Services. Register a team, make a donation or get more information by phone or online.

WEB: campsealeharris.org

CALL: 205-402-0415

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services is bringing back the in-person version of the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale-Harris on Saturday, April 17, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The organization converted the fundraiser to a virtual format in 2020 due to COVID-19, but feels comfortable in returning to an in-person event this year, said Nicole Martin, the group’s communications and events manager.

Even though it’s an outdoor event, organizers are encouraging both social distancing and masks, Martin said.

The walk, which includes a 1-mile option and 3.2-mile option, raises money to help send children with diabetes to day camps and summer camps that are designed specifically for them.

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services has six walks around Alabama and in the Florida panhandle. The events, held virtually last year, raised about $70,000 from individual donations, which is less than usual, Martin said.

The Birmingham-Hoover area walk typically draws 150 to 200 people, she said. There were 20 teams registered to raise money with donations near the end of February, but more were expected by the day of the walk.

Most teams are typically designed to raise money to supplement a particular child’s camp fees, but some businesses and civic groups form teams to raise money for the overall effort.

The Birmingham area walk is the fifth of six walks planned for this year. Walks were set for Pensacola, Mobile, Dothan and Montgomery in March, and a walk in Huntsville is set for April 18.

The walk at Veterans Park is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and will include music from a disc jockey, an animal balloon artist, an inflatable bounce house and slide, photo booth, flying disc toss, cornhole, tic-tac-toe yard game, pre-packaged snacks and vendors of products for diabetics.

To register a team, make a donation or get more information, call 205-402-0415 or visit campsealeharris.org.