David Phelps In Concert

A graduate from Baylor University, David Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues.

Buy tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1054284

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information.

Please note: Some performers on the season may require heightened Covid-19 protocols and we will notify ticket holders in advance of each show.