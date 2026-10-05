Dave & Boosters Town Meeting

Gather your coven, throw on your most spellbinding costume, and join us at Dave & Buster's Boo Bash for a Halloween celebration packed with frightfully fun family adventures!

Start your morning with a delicious pancake banquet featuring pancakes and toppings, scrambled eggs, and other breakfast favorites, then dive into a day of spooky excitement with a costume contest, scavenger hunt, coloring activities, Monster Mash music, and more. There will be fun around every corner for ghosts, goblins, witches, and monsters of all ages!

Special Halloween Meet & Greet!

Come face-to-face with two special Halloween characters and capture magical memories with photo opportunities throughout the event. Whether you're showing off your costume or posing with our spooky guests, there will be plenty of picture-perfect moments for the whole family!

Included with the Boo Bash Combo:

Receive a $10 Power Card PLUS 3 hours of unlimited video game play on blue games, making this the ultimate Halloween family outing!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

Location: Dave & Buster's

Age Requirement: Family-friendly event with no age requirement. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 25 or older.

Tickets: All tickets are inclusive of tax and gratuity.

Need More Information? Contact 205-986-6226

Don't miss this fang-tastic Halloween celebration filled with festive food, exciting games, spooky surprises, special character appearances, and unforgettable family memories. Grab your tickets and join us for the most boo-tiful event of the season!