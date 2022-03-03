Danu In Concert

Danu, a traditional Irish ensemble hailing from historic County Waterford, is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles today. Their standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland feature high-energy performances and mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information. Tickets: $30, www.thelibrarytheatre.com Please note: Some performers in the Hoover Library Theatre season may require heightened Covid-19 protocols. Ticket holders will be notified in advance of each show. Location: Hoover Library Theatre